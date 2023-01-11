Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $584,800,000 after buying an additional 7,820,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after buying an additional 4,324,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,217,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $721,539,000 after buying an additional 3,870,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

