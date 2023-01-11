Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases New Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,751,000 after buying an additional 1,759,576 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,043,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,715,000 after buying an additional 228,867 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,128,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,382,000 after buying an additional 128,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,230,000 after buying an additional 98,283 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.56.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $162.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also

