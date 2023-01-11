Alta Advisers Ltd Takes $113,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after buying an additional 854,076 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after buying an additional 1,634,573 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,592,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,553,000 after buying an additional 80,265 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,733,000 after buying an additional 68,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.99. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.93.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

