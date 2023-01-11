Alta Advisers Ltd Takes Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.18 and a 200-day moving average of $148.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $211.09.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $582,893.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.