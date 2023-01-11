Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 2.3 %

AAMC opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.49% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

