American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

NYSE:AEO opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,262 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $17,703,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $19,648,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

