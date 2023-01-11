Analysts Issue Forecasts for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $7.38 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $24.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $7.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.47 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.81.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $141.95 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.12.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

