Analysts Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Price Target at $5.92

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 36.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,539,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,437,000 after buying an additional 19,187,390 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 3.2% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 35,265,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,720,000 after acquiring an additional 173,514 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 19,699,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,223,000 after acquiring an additional 366,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,332,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after purchasing an additional 544,100 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

