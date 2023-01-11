Analysts Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) PT at $154.08

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.08.

CFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $479.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 30.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

