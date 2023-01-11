Analysts Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Price Target at $66.50

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 156.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 51.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $63.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.84. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $84.58.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $306.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.87 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. Research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.