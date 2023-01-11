Analysts Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT at $44.05

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $40.94 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $1,941,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

