Analysts Set National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Target Price at $44.17

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.17.
Several analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EYE stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05. National Vision has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $499.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. National Vision had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
