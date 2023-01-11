Analysts Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target at $18.11

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

