Analysts Set REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Target Price at $4.25

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

REE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

REE Automotive Trading Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ REE opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.52. REE Automotive has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REE Automotive

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that REE Automotive will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in REE Automotive by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in REE Automotive by 202.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.