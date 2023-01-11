Analysts Set Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target at $30.80

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.80.

RPTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $13.33 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $1.91. The company had revenue of $112.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. On average, analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Davis Jerel sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,094,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,511,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,664,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 564,017 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 197,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,269,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 105.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

