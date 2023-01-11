Analysts Set V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price at $41.05

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

V.F. Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,829,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,133,000 after buying an additional 686,237 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in V.F. by 27.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $786,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,490,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,023,000 after purchasing an additional 386,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22. V.F. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $72.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.40.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.89%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

