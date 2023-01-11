Analysts Set WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Price Target at $886.75

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $886.75.

WPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 900 ($10.96) to GBX 850 ($10.36) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.74) to GBX 1,260 ($15.35) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.69) to GBX 1,100 ($13.40) in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get WPP alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 187.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 32.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 219.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Stock Up 0.4 %

WPP Company Profile

NYSE WPP opened at $53.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.54. WPP has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.