Analyzing Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) & Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A Skillz -115.00% -51.24% -30.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mercurity Fintech and Skillz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Skillz 2 3 1 0 1.83

Volatility and Risk

Skillz has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 714.52%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Skillz’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $670,000.00 15.84 -$20.75 million N/A N/A Skillz $384.09 million 0.65 -$181.38 million ($0.96) -0.62

Mercurity Fintech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Skillz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Skillz on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of operational software based on blockchain technologies and related services in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. It provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders, blockchain-based virtual communities, and liquidity providers.; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. The company also offers a decentralized finance platform that solves retail traders' problems; cross-border payments services; and supplemental services for its platforms, such as customized software development, maintenance, and compliance support services. In addition, it provides blockchain technology services, which includes designing and developing digital asset transaction platforms, digital asset quantitative investment software, and other innovative and derivative services based on blockchain technologies; and cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide. It also hosts casual esports tournaments to a range of mobile players. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

