Ann Kirschner Sells 5,000 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,430.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Movado Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Movado Group stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.14. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $41.75.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Featured Articles

