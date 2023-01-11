Aon plc Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $5.31 Per Share (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AON in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.31 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $13.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AON’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.

AON Trading Up 0.3 %

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.50.

AON opened at $307.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.73 and a 200 day moving average of $287.72.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.