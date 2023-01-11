Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 26.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Appian in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

Appian Price Performance

Shares of APPN stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. Appian has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $66.91.

Insider Transactions at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $1,760,438.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,784,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,819,419.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $145,993.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,978 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $1,760,438.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,784,349 shares in the company, valued at $343,819,419.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 257,731 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,035 and have sold 7,786 shares valued at $275,579. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,328,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,477,000 after purchasing an additional 138,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Appian by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. StackLine Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Appian by 13.0% in the third quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 604,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 69,655 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Further Reading

