Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 509.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

CAG stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

