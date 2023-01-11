Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 75,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14,022.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $169.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.74 and its 200 day moving average is $162.05. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

