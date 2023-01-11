Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,467,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 184,062 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.57% of Accuray worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accuray alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Accuray

Accuray Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Ali Pervaiz sold 13,198 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $26,527.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 38,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $76,410.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 731,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,477.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ali Pervaiz sold 13,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $26,527.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,393.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,333 shares of company stock worth $159,297. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $96.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Profile

(Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.