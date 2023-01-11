Asset Dedication LLC Acquires Shares of 15,406 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $320.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $394.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

