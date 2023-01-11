Asset Dedication LLC Purchases New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Chevron stock opened at $176.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.34 and a 200 day moving average of $163.65. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $122.84 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $340.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

