AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £101 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a £101 ($123.05) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($84.67) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($158.38) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($143.76) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($164.47) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £115.45 ($140.66).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of LON AZN opened at £118.02 ($143.79) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £107.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £182.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,240.00. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 8,214 ($100.07) and a 1 year high of £118.86 ($144.81).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

