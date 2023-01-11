AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £125 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a £125 ($152.29) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($143.76) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($131.58) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($164.47) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £115.45 ($140.66).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

LON AZN opened at £117.18 ($142.76) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,214 ($100.07) and a fifty-two week high of £118.86 ($144.81). The stock has a market cap of £181.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,240.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of £111.46 and a 200-day moving average of £107.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

