AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.67.
AtriCure Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.24. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $72.31.
Institutional Trading of AtriCure
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $279,713,000 after buying an additional 25,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,048,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,309,000 after buying an additional 46,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AtriCure by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in AtriCure by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,362,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.
About AtriCure
AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.
