AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AVEO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $519.01 million, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.

Institutional Trading of AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.95 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.66% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. Analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

