Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 66,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $320.63 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $394.31. The company has a market capitalization of $328.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

