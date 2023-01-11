AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for AXIS Capital in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:AXS opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at $470,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 121.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 58,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 46.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 10.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

