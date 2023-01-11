Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

