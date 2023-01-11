Bank of Stockton Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank of Stockton decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE HD opened at $320.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $328.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $394.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.59 and a 200-day moving average of $299.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

