Barbara A. Larson Sells 1,491 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $241,139.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,145,437.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Workday Stock Down 1.7 %

WDAY opened at $160.21 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $261.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.36 and a 200-day moving average of $158.19.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Workday’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 68.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.58.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

