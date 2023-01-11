Barclays Upgrades Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to “Equal Weight”

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

