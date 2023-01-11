Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) PT Lowered to $52.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s current price.

BAX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Baxter International from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Baxter International Stock Performance

BAX stock opened at $45.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $44.47 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 73.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

