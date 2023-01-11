BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Lowered to $47.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. BCE has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in BCE by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,826,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,737,000 after buying an additional 4,501,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,960,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,511,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,121,000 after buying an additional 272,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.