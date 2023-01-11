Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) had its target price dropped by Robert W. Baird from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 51.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.73.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $166.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($0.84). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

