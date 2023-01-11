Bell Rock Capital LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 477.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.0% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

