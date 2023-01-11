Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 71 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,418,000 after purchasing an additional 187,304 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after acquiring an additional 349,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,634,000 after acquiring an additional 52,458 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $177.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.75. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

