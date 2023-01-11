Benjamin Edwards Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $183.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.52 and its 200 day moving average is $180.95. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

