Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.7 %

STAG stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAG Industrial Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

