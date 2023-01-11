Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 152 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBHT stock opened at $175.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.01. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

