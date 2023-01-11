Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,631 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Guggenheim cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

