Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 63.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after buying an additional 84,008 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 42,272.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 8.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,709,217.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,476,263.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,537 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,346 in the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Stock Performance

SQ stock opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.30, a PEG ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.20. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $152.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Block from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

