Benjamin Edwards Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

VTR stock opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

