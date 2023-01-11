Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $254.65 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.92. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

