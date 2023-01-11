Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.07. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $193.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

