Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,929 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 40.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Garmin Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Garmin stock opened at $98.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day moving average is $90.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.79.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

